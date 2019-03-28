Lufkin, Hudson, Nac soccer teams all preparing for UIL playoffs

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The regular season is over and now the playoffs begin for high school soccer teams.
It has been four years since Lufkin won state and the Panthers are on a roll. They enter the playoffs as the 3 seed out of their 5A district but the team had a rough start to district play with several key injuries. Now a healthy team is looking at making a deep run. They will start off with Greenville in round 1 Friday at Rose Stadium. Stat time is 6 pm.
“We ended up the last five games, had four shutouts,” head coach David McPherson said. “We gave up 2 goals and scored 14. What you shoot for is not to peak to early. i think we are peaking at the right time.”
The players have bought in to the plan.
“I feel like we are connecting on passes now” captain Jason Camacho said. “The better we pass the more opportunities we get. The more opportunities we get the more we score.”
at the %A level on the girls side, the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons will play Royce City Thursday in Mabank. They will have a tough match in front of them with Royce City being 20-0-3 on the year.
at the 4A level, the Hudson Lady Hornets will go in the playoffs as the 2 seed out of their district. The team will get Hamshire-Fannett in round 1 and will play Thursday at 6:30 pm in Splendora. The message is simple for the team.
“I tell them that any individual goals are out the window,” Hudson coach Derek Lillard said. “It is all about the team now. We have to play together and not be selfish.”
That philosophy has started at practice with the captains.
“We just make sure that we are all communicating well and be how we should be on the field,” Kathy Rodriguez said.
