Lufkin police: Suspect tried smuggling steaks out of store in pants

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A man tried to steal $26 worth of steaks from a Lufkin Brookshire Brothers store by hiding them in his pants Tuesday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
According to the Lufkin PD media report, the alleged theft occurred at the Brookshire Brother store located at 1800 Frank Avenue at about 7:21 a.m. Tuesday.
The total value of the steaks was $29.30, the media report stated. The media report also said the man was found with a crack pipe in his possession.
