Lufkin police: Suspect tried smuggling steaks out of store in pants

Man also found with crack pipe

Lufkin police: Suspect tried smuggling steaks out of store in pants
Police say a man tried to smuggle $26 worth of steaks out of a Lufkin Brookshire Brothers store by hiding them in his pants. (Source: Gray News Media)
March 28, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 11:39 AM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A man tried to steal $26 worth of steaks from a Lufkin Brookshire Brothers store by hiding them in his pants Tuesday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the alleged theft occurred at the Brookshire Brother store located at 1800 Frank Avenue at about 7:21 a.m. Tuesday.

The total value of the steaks was $29.30, the media report stated. The media report also said the man was found with a crack pipe in his possession.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.