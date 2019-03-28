Lumberjack football to host just 4 home games in 2019

Carthel, a national champion who boasts a .766 winning percentage as a head coach, enters his first season at the helm of Lumberjack football after leading Division II Texas A&M-Commerce to unprecedented success the previous six seasons. His Lions captured the 2017 NCAA Division II Football National Championship in Carthel’s fifth year as he posted an 59-18 overall record at A&M-Commerce, including a an impressive 36-8 (.818) conference mark. In addition to three Lone Star Conference championships, Carthel guided the Lions to six consecutive postseason appearances and four-straight NCAA playoff appearances, including 10-win seasons in each of his last three years in Commerce. Early access for season ticket renewals will be available to current season ticket holders at the Spring Game in the north end zone area. Regular season ticket renewals will be available for purchase beginning Monday, April 29 through current Paciolan accounts or by calling the ticket office at 936-468-JACK. For further information on SFA football season tickets or any additional questions, please visit the official home of SFA tickets at SFATickets.com or call the ticket office at 936-468-JACK.