Multiple agencies gather for emergency operations meeting at Angelina College

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Multiple Deep East Texas agencies took part in a managing an emergency operations center Thursday.
Officials with Angelina College said they saw a need to bring county and Lufkin emergency personnel, among others, under one roof.
City of Lufkin, police department and Angelina County officials have taken part in similar courses, but the goal for this three-day course was to gain an understanding as a group how emergency management processes function.
"The overall goal is to fix the problem, so putting all of us in the same room for three days gives us a wide scope of how we can help overcome the issues when disasters occur," said Doug Conn, Police Chief and Academy Director with Angelina College.
Instructors with Texas A&M University System led the state-funded course conducting a scenario-based simulated activity.
