Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: 1 suspect in drug bust has ties to Mexican Cartel

An ongoing investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man described as a “large drug distributor with ties to the Mexican cartel.”
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on County FM 225 Tuesday morning. In addition to the arrests, the three agencies involved seized crystal meth, black tar heroin, two, pistols, and a large amount of cash.
Matthew Fallis, 41, of Waxahachie, and Mary King, 37, of Dallas, were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges. Fallis was also charged with third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
No bond amounts have been set for their charges yet.
“An ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches County has led to the arrest of a large drug distributor with ties to the Mexican cartel,” a press release stated. “The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has made 19 felony arrests in the past two months involving narcotics. Those arrests have enabled investigators to identify one of the main sources of those drugs that were being distributed in the Deep East Texas area.”
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit for help with the case because of the high volume of drugs being distributed, the release stated.
According to the press release, NCSO deputies, DPS CID agents, and NPD officers made a traffic stop on a Cadillac SUV on FM 225 near County Road 753. As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office had information that a drug distributor was in the process of bringing large quantities of meth into Nacogdoches County.
“Deputies found probable cause to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Matthew Fallis who was the main target in the investigation,” the press release stated. “A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Mary King.”
The deputies on the scene asked Fallis for permission to search his vehicle, and he denied it. Later, an NCSO K-9 arrived on the scene and alerted on it after it did a “free-air search” of the vehicle, giving the NCSO deputies probable cause to search the Cadillac SUV, the press release stated.
A search of the vehicle turned up 1.5 pounds of crystal meth, 3 ounces of black tar heroin, and more than $7,000 in cash, the press release stated. The NCSO deputies also found two 9 mm pistols in the SUV - one in the driver’s side door and one inside a bag where the drugs were hidden, according to the press release.
According to the press release, Fallis has a direct connection to a Mexican cartel that has been moving large amounts of meth from Dallas to Nacogdoches and other areas on a weekly basis.
“Sheriff Jason Bridges stated that black tar heroin is rarely seen in our community. This is the largest seizure of black tar heroin by the Sheriff’s Office,” the press release stated. “The Sheriff’s Office has gained information that the Mexican Cartel was using Fallis to distribute their drugs and was attempting to get him to push black tar heroin in our community.”
The press release stated that Fallis was on parole at the time of his arrest.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in the release that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has been contacted, and the federal agency will be assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.