Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: 1 suspect in drug bust has ties to Mexican Cartel

“An ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches County has led to the arrest of a large drug distributor with ties to the Mexican cartel,” a press release stated. “The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has made 19 felony arrests in the past two months involving narcotics. Those arrests have enabled investigators to identify one of the main sources of those drugs that were being distributed in the Deep East Texas area.”