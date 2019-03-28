Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/28/19

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - La Unica at 1614 N. Raguet: 12 demerits for hot hold not at minimum temperature, produce not stored in wrapper or container in reach-in cooler, cooked foods stored below raw eggs, utility lines near vent hood area needed to be cleaned, can opener needed to be cleaned, chipped paint near two-compartment sink, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution or clean and dry, bare wood near walk-in cooler door needed to be painted/sealed, produce stored below raw food, damaged ceiling tiles, and fans on counter, and floor near steps in kitchen needed to be cleaned.
Texas Shaved Ice at 301 Hines Street, Diboll: 10 demerits for jugs not properly washed, chemical test strips needed, and ice stored in ware washing sink.
Dairy Queen No. 4 at 2005 Atkinson Drive: 8 demerits for hot hold not at minimum temperature or above, single-service utensils not stored in same direction, single-service items stored on floor, fountain drink nozzles needed to be cleaned, and missing ceiling tile in dining area needed to be replaced.
Texas Shaved Ice at 4600 S. Medford Drive: 8 demerits for hand sink not accessible at all times, spoons in sink, hands not washed at designated hand sink, gloves not used when handling ready-to-eat food, hot water required, single-service items not stored handle up, hair restraints needed, and paper towels needed at hand sink.
Huntington Meat Market at 481 Third Street: 7 demerits for personal drinks not stored separately from food prep area, walk-in cooler fan vents needed to be cleaned, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution or clean and dry, scoop handles in food, and ready-to-eat food stored below raw food.
Outback Steakhouse at 2206 South First Street: 6 demerits for knives on rack not clean, floor drain under soda box rack needed to be cleaned, and cold hold not at maximum temperature or below.
58 Junction at 13744 Highway 58: 1 demerit for leak at three-compartment sink needed to be repaired.
Rodney’s Radical Ice in Diboll: 0 demerits.
