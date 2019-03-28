SFA bowling heading to national tournament as at-large bid

An SFA bowler earned tournament MVP honors three different times throughout the regular season as senior Dakotah Hazlewood finished as the top bowler at the Kutztown Invitational, while fellow senior Paige Beeney joined Hazlewood with MVP accolades at the Sunshine State Winter Classic. The following weekend freshman Carlene Beyer shone, taking home the MVP award as the top individual at SFA’s fifth annual Stormin’ Ladyjack Classic (Feb. 15-17) in Dallas. In 2016, the Ladyjacks became the school’s first team national champion of the Division I era by ousting then reining champion Nebraska in seven games to capture the NCAA Bowling Championship (North Brunswick, New Jersey). SFA capped an impressive run at the national title by winning the final six matches of the tournament. In 2017, the Ladyjacks went 4-5 at the NCAA Bowling Championship held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, finishing seventh among the eight-team tournament field. SFA was a national finalist in 2015, reaching the title match of the NCAA Bowling Championship before falling in six games to Nebraska after starting the tournament 8-1 in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Stay tuned to SFAJacks.com, as well as SFA’s social media platforms, for complete coverage of Ladyjack bowling throughout the spring.