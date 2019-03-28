Suspect in Nacogdoches intoxication assault case indicted

Jabraylin Garner (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 10:48 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A suspect in an intoxication assault has now been indicted.

Jabraylin Dewayne Garner, of Nacogdoches, was indicted March 22.

Garner was arrested in February when he allegedly wrecked his car and crashed into a traffic signal pole in the 2400 block of Woden Road, injuring one of his passengers.

Four people were in the car at the time of the crash. One person was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for evaluation.

Police determined Garner was intoxicated and he was arrested.

