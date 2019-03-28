Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Opening Day baseball fans! Increasing clouds throughout the day for your Thursday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s for highs today and a breezy southerly wind at 10-15 mph. Waking up on Friday we will start off mostly cloudy with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s before warming back into the middle 70s with a slight chance for a few scattered showers during the day. A cold front is expected later in the morning on Saturday, bringing likely rain chances and even a few possible isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the middle 60s during the day on Saturday, and Sunday’s afternoon will be even cooler in the upper 50s with another round of slight PM scattered showers. Mornings for the work week will start off near 40 degrees before only warming into the upper 40s by Wednesday. Afternoons will start off cool before a quick warming trend takes place with upper 50s possible on Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday and lower 70s on Wednesday.