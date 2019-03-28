Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start to your Thursday with temperatures ranging in the upper 40s and lower 50s across our area. Mostly sunny skies to start our Thursday off, but increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s for highs today with a breezy southerly wind at 10-15 mph. Waking up on Friday we will start off mostly cloudy but dry, in the mid to upper 50s before warming back into the middle 70s with a slight chance for a few scattered showers later in the day. A cold front is expected early on Saturday, bringing likely rain chances and even a few possible isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the middle 60s during the day on Saturday, and Sunday’s afternoon will be even cooler in the upper 50s with another round of slight PM scattered showers. Mornings for the work week will start off near 40 degrees before only warming into the upper 40s by Wednesday. Afternoons will start off cool before a quick warming trend takes place with upper 50s possible on Monday, mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and lower 70s on Wednesday.