Tyler singer empowering girls through music

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -A young East Texas girl is taking the music world by storm.
Rita Angel Taylor,11, also known as RAT, grew up in Tyler and now resides in Los Angeles.
On March 28, she performed her new single, For My Girls on GMA Strahan & Sara.
Rita is a musician, singer, and actress, Her past work includes appearing on Sam and Cat a sitcom on Nickelodeon which starred Arianna Grande.
Rita is also an ambassador for CARE.org. She recently traveled to Peru with CARE to visit other young girls in a local village and learn about the programs that aide in girls having better futures.
For the next few months she is donating all the proceeds from the sales of her single to CARE.
“I want everyone to download my song, For My Girls, that way CARE can do even more amazing things in the world,” says Rita. “I think my next song is going to be about being free and having your own little fantasy.”
Rita’s latest single can be found on most music streaming services as well as her website.
