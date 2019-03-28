VIDEO: Library of Congress unveils its Baseball Americana exhibit on Opening Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Play ball! It probably wasn’t a coincidence that the Library of Congress unveiled its new Baseball Americana exhibit with a video tour on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.
The video shows a time lapse glimpse of Library of Congress staffers putting the exhibit together. The Baseball Americana exhibit will be on the second floor of the Library of Congress’ Jefferson Building from June 29 through July 27, and it will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you happen to be in Washington, D.C., during the summer, you might want to add this exhibit to your itinerary.
The interactive exhibit has historic photos, artifacts, documents, letters from Library of Congress collections and those of its lending partners. It also has fun photo ops. For a list of events and talks associated with this exhibit, click this link.
According to the website for the exhibit, Americans have been playing baseball “long before they agreed on the rules or even settled on how to spell it.” The game dates all the way back to 1787, when it was called Base-Ball.
They didn’t always call it baseball either - in some places it was known simply as ‘town ball’ or, more generically, 'round ball." the website states. “No matter what form it has taken, baseball - and its close fraternal twin, softball - has endured. But it hasn’t stayed the same in anyone’s lifetime.”
