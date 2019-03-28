Warming up and becoming more humid. Our next cold front arrives this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Cloud cover will be on the increase as a warm, southerly wind transports in higher humidity levels as we round out the week and transition into the weekend.
The increasing moisture levels will lead to a 30% chance of widely scattered showers returning by Friday before our next strong cold front brings us a 60% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday.
The severe weather threat is very low, but some brief, heavy downpours and gusty winds are certainly possible with the frontal passage on Saturday afternoon.
Behind this stout cold front, we will see a notable drop in temperatures as some chilly temperatures return to close out March and welcome in April.
In addition to the cooler weather, we will also hang on to the clouds and a 40% chance of some chilly light shower activity on Sunday.
We will keep a 20% chance of light rain and chilly air in play for Monday before we see a brief return of sunny skies on Tuesday.
With a warming trend taking shape by the middle of next week, we will introduce modest rain chances for Wednesday and beyond as the upper level winds bring a few disturbances in our direction.
