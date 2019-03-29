Better East Texas: CBD oil debate in Texas

(KLTV/KTRE) - Perhaps you have seen signs recently, in retail locations, advertising the availability of CBD oil.
What in the world is CBD oil, you ask? It is a consumable oil that can treat several types of medical conditions like chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, epilepsy, and other disorders. But it is illegal in Texas because CBD oil most likely contains at least a trace of Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.
THC is the illegal ingredient in marijuana. In Texas, you can get a doctor’s prescription for CBD to treat some forms of epilepsy, but it is a very narrow path towards treatment with CBD. But there are the signs across Texas displayed by retailers that CBD oil is available. Some retailers mistakenly believe that you can sell CBD oil in Texas because Federal Law says it is OK. but, in this case, state law supersedes federal law and you cannot legally sell it. Some retailers also believe that their CBD oil doesn’t contain THC, which has been compared to drinking decaffeinated coffee – there is still a little caffeine in decaf.
While the debate on legalizing marijuana for recreational consumption is bounced around the Texas legislature, the present and future of CBD oil remains in question. As a consumer, you need to know that this product is not legal. As retailers, you need to recognize that as well and the state legislature needs to revisit this to make sure Texans are in-line with the best regulation of this product. Otherwise, law enforcement will be challenged with enforcing law affecting a lot of storefronts.
