Better East Texas: CBD oil debate in Texas

THC is the illegal ingredient in marijuana. In Texas, you can get a doctor’s prescription for CBD to treat some forms of epilepsy, but it is a very narrow path towards treatment with CBD. But there are the signs across Texas displayed by retailers that CBD oil is available. Some retailers mistakenly believe that you can sell CBD oil in Texas because Federal Law says it is OK. but, in this case, state law supersedes federal law and you cannot legally sell it. Some retailers also believe that their CBD oil doesn’t contain THC, which has been compared to drinking decaffeinated coffee – there is still a little caffeine in decaf.