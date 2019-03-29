Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs by The Texas Beef Council

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Shalene McNeill and Beef Loving Texans put together a great recipe for a Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs dish that is as nutritious as it is delicious. You can find all kinds of meatball recipes spanning many cultures, styles and flavors on BeefLovingTexans.com.
Classic Spaghetti & Meatballs
Ingredients
Meatballs:
· 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
· 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
· 1 large egg
· 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
· 1 teaspoon minced garlic
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Spaghetti:
· 1 jar (26 to 30 ounces) spaghetti sauce
· 8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti, cooked
· Grated parmesan cheese (optional)
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Combine meatball ingredients in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into twelve 2-inch meatballs. Place on aluminum foil-lined rack on broiler pan. Bake in 350°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
2. Combine meatballs and cooked spaghetti sauce in large saucepan. Heat through, stirring occasionally. Serve over spaghetti and sprinkle with cheese.
