County attorney’s office confirms involvement in Huntington baseball hazing case

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Angelina County Attorney Car Kirby confirmed that his office is also involved in the investigation into alleged hazing inside the Huntington ISD baseball program.
"Right now we are reviewing the case of one juvenile that was brought to us by law enforcement," Kirby said. "Right now we are just looking over it. There are no charges at this time."
Kirby also stated that he is not allowed to comment any legal proceedings that may occur due to Texas law protecting identities of juvenile defendants.
This confirmation came a day after District Attorney Joe Martin announced that three indictments had been handed out against one adult suspect in the case.
The first indictment is for 2nd degree felony attempted sexual assault against one alleged victim. The second indictment is for the same charge against a second alleged victim. The third indictment is for one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of second degree attempted sexual assault. Back in January, Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers made the decision to suspend baseball practices and other activities while the district looked into allegations of “locker room hazing, initiation, and bullying.” “On Thursday, January 24, 2019, the Huntington High School principal was made aware of allegations of inappropriate contact, including hazing and possible assault, among various members of the HISD baseball team,” Flowers said in a statement at the time. “An investigation was immediately commenced and remedial measures put in place to ensure the safety of all HISD students, including removing alleged offenders from campus and suspension of all baseball team activities until the investigation is complete.”
Martin said more indictments could come for other people after the grand jury meets in April.
As of 11:30 am Friday morning no arrest has been made on the adult suspect.
