County attorney’s office confirms involvement in Huntington baseball hazing case

The first indictment is for 2nd degree felony attempted sexual assault against one alleged victim. The second indictment is for the same charge against a second alleged victim. The third indictment is for one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of second degree attempted sexual assault. Back in January, Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers made the decision to suspend baseball practices and other activities while the district looked into allegations of “locker room hazing, initiation, and bullying.” “On Thursday, January 24, 2019, the Huntington High School principal was made aware of allegations of inappropriate contact, including hazing and possible assault, among various members of the HISD baseball team,” Flowers said in a statement at the time. “An investigation was immediately commenced and remedial measures put in place to ensure the safety of all HISD students, including removing alleged offenders from campus and suspension of all baseball team activities until the investigation is complete.”