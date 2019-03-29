DA: Arrest warrants issued for suspect in alleged Huntington ISD baseball hazing incident

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of an Angelina County grand jury handing down three indictments in connection to a case involving alleged hazing inside the Huntington ISD baseball program, three arrests warrants have been issued for a 17-year-old.
Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin said that three arrest warrants have been issued for Mario Martinez, of Huntington. He added that Martinez is the person who was indicted.
In a previous story, Martin said that the three indictments include four charges. The first indictment was for second-degree felony attempted sexual assault against one alleged victim. The second one was for the same charge, but it was regarding a second alleged victim.
The third indictment is for one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault.
Back in January, Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers made the decision to suspend baseball practices and other activities while the district looked into allegations of “locker room hazing, initiation, and bullying.”
“On Thursday, January 24, 2019, the Huntington High School principal was made aware of allegations of inappropriate contact, including hazing and possible assault, among various members of the HISD baseball team,” Flowers said in a statement at the time. “An investigation was immediately commenced and remedial measures put in place to ensure the safety of all HISD students, including removing alleged offenders from campus and suspension of all baseball team activities until the investigation is complete.”
On February 12, the district resumed baseball activities.
These are just the first indictments in a case that could bring more.
“I will meet again with the grand jury on April 17 to consider any additional indictments for additional adults involved. There are additional suspects that are juveniles. Those are not in my jurisdiction. That belongs to the county attorney and he will have to decide on any charges with those suspects.”
