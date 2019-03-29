East Texas Ag News: Successful gardening is an art and a science

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As we move forward into the spring gardening season, it is important to remember that there is both an art and a science to successful gardening.
Rainfall, soil temperature, soil type, sunlight, pH, nutrients, seed viability, and so many other variables need to be considered.
Some people say they have a green thumb and others say they don’t. But agents at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Angelina county think the key to successful gardeners is understanding some of the basics.
Patience, as much as studying the seed packet and learning about your garden, is vital to long term success.