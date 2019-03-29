Firefighters extinguish fire at Diboll Georgia-Pacific plant

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - A fire was extinguished Thursday night in the Georgia-Pacific plant in Diboll.
Public Affairs Manager Yana Ogletree says that the fire began near the hydraulic particle board press in the plant at around 8 p.m. Firefighters are not yet sure how the fire started, but were able to get it contained fairly quickly.
All 50 employees who were at work at the time were accounted for. There were no injuries.
Diboll, Fuller Springs and Huntington assisted extinguishing the fire.
(Ed. Note: The story initially said the fire was in the Lufkin plant; it was actually in the Diboll plant, which has been corrected in the story. We apologize for the mix-up.)
