Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies to end the work week with scattered showers possible throughout the day. A warm afternoon in the middle 70s and a breezy southerly wind at 10-15 mph with gusts possibly reaching upwards of 20-25 mph. For this reason, a Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7:00PM. Heading into the weekend a cold front will begin to move through East Texas during the later morning hours on Saturday. Showers and isolated thundershowers will be likely for the northern half of East Texas. As the front moves into Deep East Texas we will be near peak daytime heating, so with a little extra energy in the atmosphere we could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop. Currently the risk for severe weather is very low. Dry conditions on Sunday but as a weak upper level disturbance moves through on Monday we could possibly see a scattered shower or two. Behind the front, temperatures will drop well below normal with chilly morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs struggling to reach into the upper 50s. Northerly winds will be fairly breezy from Saturday through Monday, then southerly winds return on Tuesday and we’ll see a quick warm up back into the 70s by Wednesday.