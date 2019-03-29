Goat, dog best-friend duo reunited with owner after free-for-all in Henderson

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Two four-legged friends spotted wandering around Henderson are now back at home. Wally the Great Pyrenees and Billy the Goat are best friends who left home last week and spent days on the lam.
Through it all, they never left each other’s sides. Their shenanigans led to this post on the Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page:
"These two best friends are on the loose and running amok around Henderson,” the department wrote. “The best friends are a Great Pyrenees and a brown and white goat.”
KLTV’s Blake Holland caught up with the duo’s owner.
