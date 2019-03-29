Groveton man dies after 2-vehicle crash on US 59 in Polk County

A 57-year-old Groveton man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 in Goodrich early Friday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 1:10 a.m. Friday, William Guy was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle north on Highway 59 when he failed to control his speed and struck the back of a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 67-year-old Houston man.
After the initial collision, the motorcycle went off the road to the left and into the grassy center median, where it stopped, the press release stated.
Guy was transported to a Livingston hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash, which is still under investigation.
