Impact Lufkin to host 2nd Annual Community Fun Day

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Local businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer to residents at the 2nd Annual Community Fun Day at Jones Park.
This is all thanks to a partnership with Impact Lufkin, The City of Lufkin, United Healthcare and Brookshire Brother's.
According to Impact Lufkin President Robert Shankle, the community will have resources available to help meet their needs.
“It’s very important that we all work together because we don’t want to duplicate any other organization, but at the same time we want to make sure the community and the city know what is available to them that they can take advantage of. Because a lot of people will come to one place and say ‘well, I’m needing this kind of service,’” said Shankle.
The Community Fun Day will be held at Jones Park in Lufkin from 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.
It’s free to the public and food, drinks and entertainment will also be provided.
