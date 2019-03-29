LIVE: East Texas ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Booth talks competition, musical journey

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - Livingston native and “American Idol” contestant Laci Kaye Booth is competing on one of the country’s biggest national stages - ABC’s “American Idol.”
Friday, Booth visited with the East Texas Now desk about the competition and her music.
Booth is one of four East Texans competing on the show. During her audition, she won the judges over with her rendition of Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried.”
Booth is a senior at Sam Houston State University and is studying occupational therapy.
She released an album of original songs in 2017 called Something New.
