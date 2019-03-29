Lufkin police: Boyfriend struck woman with truck, led officials on pursuit

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas woman suffered injuries to her leg, hip and pelvis when her boyfriend hit her with his truck, Lufkin police say.
The woman was struck at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday following an argument in the parking lot of a Family Dollar on Highway 69 South, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Witnesses told police the vehicle dragged the woman several feet across the parking lot. The woman suffered a dislocated left hip, fractured pelvis, laceration to her right calf and other abrasions. She was transported to a hospital.
Officers later learned that the boyfriend was involved in a pursuit with Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies before crashing his vehicle in Zavalla.
The man suffered injuries and was flown to a hospital, Lufkin police say.
According to LPD, the suspect has a warrant pending for his arrest for aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon.
Names have not been released at this time due to a pending warrant and the unknown medical status of those involved, police say.
