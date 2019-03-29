Opening Day 2019 brings excitement and frustration for Astros, Rangers fans

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Opening day always brings excitement for baseball fans. It can also bring frustration. it did both for two fan bases in Texas.
The Houston Astros opened up in sunny Florida against the Rays. It started off rough for the 'Stros with Justin Verlander giving up a lead off home run but then in the third inning George Springer got Houston ba ck out in front with a three run home run off of reigning American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
“I gave up the leadoff homer and just kind of told myself, ‘I’ve been here before,’” Verlander said. “You just hit the reset button real quick. I don’t think something you want to do is lead off the year with a homer. It’s been worse for me. I’ve done it before, like I said. This was just ‘Screw it,’ turn the page and try to find it. … I just kind of flicked the switch and something clicked with my mechanics.”
The Astros would get three home runs on the day in the 5-1 win. It marked the fifth time the tams has done that on Opening Day. According to MLB.com the others were 1962,1978,1995 and 2003.
In Arlington, the Texas Rangers started their final season in Globe Life Park against the Cubs. Things started off good for the Rangers with Elvis Andrus getting a two-run home run in the third inning. After that it was not so good for Texas. The Cubs would go on to win 12-2 behind a home run fest that included two from Javier Baez.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.