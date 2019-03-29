SFA puts up billboard in KC for alum Hunter Dozier

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA athletic department is making sure people in Kansas City know one of their own plays for the Royals.
The school was able to make a billboard and get it placed near Kaufman Stadium where the Royals were playing on Thursday.
The Royals won 5-3 against the White Sox. Dozier went 0-3 and had one walk.
The team did something similar in Feburary when they put up a billboard in Atlanta for the Super Bowl that highlights Rams rookie and former Lumbjack John Franklin-Myers.
