SFA puts up billboard in KC for alum Hunter Dozier
March 28, 2019 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 10:19 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA athletic department is making sure people in Kansas City know one of their own plays for the Royals.

The school was able to make a billboard and get it placed near Kaufman Stadium where the Royals were playing on Thursday.

The Royals won 5-3 against the White Sox. Dozier went 0-3 and had one walk.

The team did something similar in Feburary when they put up a billboard in Atlanta for the Super Bowl that highlights Rams rookie and former Lumbjack John Franklin-Myers.

