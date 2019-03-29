Stage set for ‘Extravaganza!’ variety show at Angelina College

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The stage is set for a night full of song and dance as the AC Singers of Angelina College prepare for its Extravaganza variety show.
The show set for Saturday night was put together to appeal to a wide range of guests, with numbers from the 1920s ranging to current day trends. What makes this year’s show special is the fact that AC Singers will be made up of alumni and current Angelina College students.
“One of the things we found is that our students - our current students - tend to learn more from watching the former members who had been in the group before,” said Beckie Compton, instructor of music at Angelina College. “There was an instant camaraderie between them.”
The mixed group of performers reflects the idea behind the show, combining old and the new to make for a memorable performance.
“I would say this show is dedicated to just celebrating the differences in each member that’s participating; some prefer contemporary songs, some stick to Broadway or some songbook songs” said Joyce Maranon, member of AC Singers. “I think in this show more than anything we’re just showcasing who we are as a group, how we’re different in each and every way.”
“You can expect a wide variety of music from the different eras, from the ’20s to the current music," said Sarah Jackson, Angelina College graduate performing in Saturday’s show. “And just a lot of variety and style.”
Jackson, a full-time music teacher, said what she enjoyed about revisiting her former college was performing with current students and acting as something of a mentor to the new performers. For Maranon, it was that sort of attitude that enoucraged her to join AC Singers in the first place.
“For me, it was like being welcomed into a second home,” Maranon explained. “A new student and new to Lufkin, I was fearing that the transition would be really awkward for me. But, I was just welcomed with open arms, and everyone here has been really open and really accepting, and I think that’s what I appreciate a lot. Hopefully that’s what we’re going to showcase.”
As for the show itself, the two performers said guests can expect a mix of old-and-new songs with accompanying dance numbers, including the Charleston, a tap routine, disco, and an Evolution of Dance routine that will include something for everyone.
“One of our alumni choreographed and put together an Evolution of Dance, which there’s going a few little seconds of each of the decades represented," said Compton. "So, we’re really proud of him for coming back and working with us on that.
“That’s really interesting because not every time you watch the Charleston you watch a hip-hop routine. So, it’s really quite clever, and students have worked really hard on that particular number,” Compton added. a
The point of the Extravaganza variety show is to inspire the audience, no matter their age, their background, or culture. Compton explained; something of a walk down memory lane.
“Maybe they hear something that ‘oh my gosh I heard that as a kid, I remember that song,'” said Compton. “We also want the children to enjoy music. Music is truly a universal language and it covers generations."
The AC Singers Extravaganza will be held Saturday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Theater at Angelina College. Tickets are available online and at the door.
