A strong cold front will bring us a big cool down this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm, south winds have really bumped up our humidity levels and even brought some of us some light shower activity.
The warm, muggy air that will be with us to start the weekend will quickly be replaced by a big drop in our temperatures as a strong cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods on Saturday afternoon.
This cold front will bring us a 60% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday as it passes through your neighborhood.
The severe weather threat is very low, but some brief, heavy downpours and gusty winds are certainly possible with the frontal passage on Saturday afternoon.
Behind this stout cold front, we will see a notable drop in temperatures as some chilly temperatures return to close out March and welcome in April.
In addition to the cooler weather, we will also hang on to the clouds and a 20% chance of light shower activity on Sunday and a 30% chance of light rain on Monday.
The combination of the clouds and a cool, north wind, will keep our daytime highs down into the 50′s on these aforementioned days as well.
After a cold start to the day on Tuesday, sunshine will make its return, allowing temperatures to moderate as spring conditions return to East Texas.
With our winds then shifting back to the south by the middle of next week, we will quickly warm-up with scattered showers and thunderstorms coming back into play for the latter half of next week.
