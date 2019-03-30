Friday night on the diamond: Hudson softball walks it off against Carthage

By Caleb Beames | March 29, 2019 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:55 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Hudson Coach Wesley Capps had one message for his team on Friday against No. 16 Carthage - finish every play. It worked.

Hits were sparse in the game dominated by great pitching. Odette Lopez pitched a complete game giving up just 5 hits on 12 strike outs.

Campbell Selman got the first score of the game in the third with a triple to center. Her teammate Amzee Gerard would score on the play. Carthage answered back in the fourth. No one would sore again until the seventh.

It was like a scene out of a movie. Two outs and a full count with a runner on third, Lexi Paulette battled and stayed alive with several foul balls. She would connect up the middle on what looked like a routine throw out to first but the first basemen could not hold on to the ball and Hudson scored on a walk off.

Other scores:

Softball -

Hudson 2, Carthage 1

Diboll 15, Central Heights 0

Garrison 3, Cushing 1

Rusk 7, Fairfield 4

Jacksonville 15, Nacogdoches 0

Woden 16, Burkeville 0

Chireno 18, Brookeland 6

Alto 19, Gary 0

Baseball -

Lufkin 17, John Tyler 0

Nacogdoches 5, Jacksonville 0

Carthage 3, Hudson 1

Central Heights 4, Diboll 1

Central 18, Netwon 5

Douglass 14, Wells 1

Garrison 7, Timpson 1

Martinsville 19, Joaquin 16

Shelbyville 4, Woden 1

Grapeland 6, Normangee 1

Alto 18, Apple Springs 1

Lovelady 16, Latexo 3

Gary 18, Tenaha 2

Woodville 8, Hemphill 4

