Friday night on the diamond: Hudson softball walks it off against Carthage

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Hudson Coach Wesley Capps had one message for his team on Friday against No. 16 Carthage - finish every play. It worked.
Hits were sparse in the game dominated by great pitching. Odette Lopez pitched a complete game giving up just 5 hits on 12 strike outs.
Campbell Selman got the first score of the game in the third with a triple to center. Her teammate Amzee Gerard would score on the play. Carthage answered back in the fourth. No one would sore again until the seventh.
It was like a scene out of a movie. Two outs and a full count with a runner on third, Lexi Paulette battled and stayed alive with several foul balls. She would connect up the middle on what looked like a routine throw out to first but the first basemen could not hold on to the ball and Hudson scored on a walk off.
Other scores:
Softball -
Hudson 2, Carthage 1
Diboll 15, Central Heights 0
Garrison 3, Cushing 1
Rusk 7, Fairfield 4
Jacksonville 15, Nacogdoches 0
Woden 16, Burkeville 0
Chireno 18, Brookeland 6
Alto 19, Gary 0
Baseball -
Lufkin 17, John Tyler 0
Nacogdoches 5, Jacksonville 0
Carthage 3, Hudson 1
Central Heights 4, Diboll 1
Central 18, Netwon 5
Douglass 14, Wells 1
Garrison 7, Timpson 1
Martinsville 19, Joaquin 16
Shelbyville 4, Woden 1
Grapeland 6, Normangee 1
Alto 18, Apple Springs 1
Lovelady 16, Latexo 3
Gary 18, Tenaha 2
Woodville 8, Hemphill 4
