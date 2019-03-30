Hudson youth ballplayers become “little big league stars” on program opening day

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - Excitement and the warm smell of hot dogs filled the air as almost 600 boys and girls took the field to kick off their own opening day ceremonies today. The Hudson Diamond youth baseball teams gathered together to celebrate a time when they get to feel like big league players.
Kids of all ages were playing in Hudson today, each of them sharing a common love of the game. For some, baseball is a central part of their life. This is certainly true for 8-year-old Logan Spurgeon.
“I’ve been playing baseball for like four years, and I love this field. I’ve had a lot of memories on it,” he said with a smile.
He says he feels like one of the professional players when he takes the field in his uniform, a sentiment shared by many other players.
The game provides a lot of joy for Spurgeon and other players, but coaches say these kids learn a lot more than hitting home runs and catching pop flies.
“We’re raising young kids up out here and I think that developing them as baseball players and teaching them to be a part of a team is the most important thing out here,” Coach Kyle Laney said.
