Lufkin Fire Department: Possible micro-burst of wind ripped part of restaurant’s roof off

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Wind ripped part of the roof off Chen’s Chinese Restaurant Saturday afternoon.
No one was injured in the weather-related incident.
Jesse Moody, a battalion chief with the Lufkin Fire Department, said that when LFD firefighters arrived on the scene, they initially thought there had been some kind of explosion because there was debris scattered on the ground around the restaurant, which is located at 302 South Timberland Drive.
Moody said he believes that the damage was caused by a micro-burst of wind that occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday. No other buildings in that area of Lufkin were damaged, according to Moody.
The roof damage shorted out the restaurant’s electrical system and caused some smoke, Moody said.
Although there were customers inside Chen’s when the damage occurred, no one was injured. In addition, no damage was reported inside the restaurant.
