Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Man was the subject of a Crime Stoppers bulletin

Bryan Negron Martinez (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Gary Bass | March 30, 2019 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 12:56 PM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man who was the subject of a Crime Stoppers bulletin for aggravated assault with a deadly, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and failure to identify as a fugitive on Friday.

Bryan Lee Negron Martinez, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge, and a Class A misdemeanor failure to identify as a fugitive -intent to give false info charge.

No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers posted a bulletin about Negron Martinez on its Facebook page earlier this month. The post said he was wanted in connection to a grand jury indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Source: Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers
The Crime Stoppers post also stated the organization would pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for first, most accurate tip that led to Negron Martinez’s arrest.

