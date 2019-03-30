Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! The cold front has pushed through most of the region and the chilly northerly winds have dropped temperatures significantly throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the middle 50s but as we head overnight, temperatures will quickly drop into the upper 30s/lower 40s by tomorrow morning. Winds through the rest of your Saturday will stay gusty at 15-20 mph so a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued until 1:00AM tonight. Most of the lower level clouds should clear out by later tomorrow morning, but higher level cirrus clouds might stick around through most of the day on Sunday. Temperatures for the next couple of days will be cool, with upper 30s/lower 40s in the morning and upper 50s with a few lower 60s in the afternoon. On Tuesday, southerly winds will return, warming temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday and thankfully the warmer temperatures will stick around in East Texas throughout the rest of the 7 day period. Dry conditions through tomorrow and just a slight chance for scattered showers on Monday as a weak upper-level disturbance tracks over East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday as a weak cold front pushes through the area, then even better chances for rain by next Saturday.