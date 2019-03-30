Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A mostly cloudy day today with high rain chances as a cold front makes its way through East Texas. The best chance to see this wet weather will be throughout the morning and into the start of the afternoon. Northern counties will see clearing earlier in the day than southern counties. Winds will also be very gusty. Temperatures today will steadily drop as well, starting in the middle 60s and cooling to the middle 50s by the afternoon. Overnight tonight we will cool to the upper 30s. Tomorrow we should see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s. As we start the next work week we will bring back the cloud cover and slight rain chances. Tuesday we will finally start to warm up with temperatures in the upper 60s and there will be plenty of sunshine. Warm temperatures and sun will carry over into Wednesday but storms return on Thursday as another cold front passes over East Texas. Friday should be clear with temperatures in the middle 70s.