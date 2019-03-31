Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin posts on Instagram that he is cancer-free

View this post on Instagram

Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 To God be the Glory🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾