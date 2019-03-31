Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin posts on Instagram that he is cancer-free

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin posted some good news on his Instagram account Sunday.
Irvin wrote in the post that his doctor at UCLA Medical has informed him that he is cancer-free. Earlier this week, the Hall of Famer had a throat biopsy done to be on the safe side.
“Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you AL for praying,” Irvin wrote in his Instagram post Sunday.
The former NFL wide receiver said that his doctor told him that all of his tests came back 100 percent clean.
“It is impossible to press my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming outpour of love, support, and prayers,” Irvin wrote in the post. “I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encouraged me. To God be the glory.”
Irvin’s longtime friend Emmitt Smith, another Dallas Cowboys legend, posted the good news on his Facebook page.
“God is good!!! So thankful for the good news,” Smith wrote. “My man is cancer free!!”
In an Instagram post earlier this week, Irvin explained that he had spent Sunday and Monday at the UCLA Medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) in Los Angeles doing health tests.
“Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR,” Irvin wrote in the Instagram post. “I did! As a football player, the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field, but sometimes off the field, it’s been a curse and a liability.”
Irvin said the situation started during the previous football season when the Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints. Irvin wrote in his Instagram post that he was so elated and excited that he lost his voice. Then the problem persisted for two months, he said.
“To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51,” Irvin wrote in the Instagram post. “He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life.”
Irvin added that saying that he was afraid was an understatement.
“I am TERRIFIED!!” Irvin admitted in his post. “My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear, you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be?”
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, Irvin played wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys 12 seasons. During his stellar career, he had 750 catches for 11,904 yards. He is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, and he had 100 or more receiving yards in a game 47 times during his 159-game career.
To read Irvin’s Hall of Fame profile, click this link.
