Hollywood warns of production boycotts over Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

(CNN) – Georgia lawmakers passed a controversial anti-abortion measure Friday, called the “fetal heartbeat bill” by some.
One of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills, HB 481 would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign the bill.
Opponents of the measure say many women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks, and that the restrictions would cause those women undue hardship.
Under the bill, victims of rape or incest would still be able to receive an abortion up to 20 weeks into pregnancy – if they file an official police report.
Women in Georgia are currently allowed to undergo the procedure up to their 20th week of pregnancy.
“You do not need to sign this bill, because you did this in your first year, because you know you are done,” state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, said. “You sign this bill, you are done!”
State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, said: “What gives this body the right to substitute its choices for those of the women who will no doubt bear the scars, the consequences, and who will face death and now likely prison ... It is not for the government or the men of this chamber to insert itself in the most personal, private and wrenching decisions.”
After lawmakers voted Friday, Kemp tweeted: “Georgia values life. We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state.”
Kemp’s opponent in the 2018 gubernatorial election, Stacey Abrams, also reacted, tweeting this: “With one horrible exception, Georgia didn’t jeopardize stability, opportunity and leadership for dangerous legislation that treats the lives of women as political pawns."
“I’ve spoken to Republicans and business leaders (not necessarily the same thing) in the last few days who dismiss the harm of #HB481 as overwrought or, more simply, irrelevant. Because women’s healthcare isn’t their concern. Besides, they say, the courts will stop it,” Abrams tweeted.
But if the governor signs the bill into law, as he said he would, the state faces some backlash from Hollywood.
Georgia is the site of multiple film and television productions.
Actors Alec Baldwin, Rosie O’Donnell, Mia Farrow and Sean Penn earlier this month joined over 40 others in opposition to the measure, sending a letter to Kemp urging him to veto the bill, and if not, calling for companies to pull TV and film projects from the state.
“We want to stay in Georgia. We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses, and communities we have come to love in the Peach State,” the letter says. “But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if HB 481 becomes law.”
The Writers Guild of America also released a statement Tuesday, saying passage of such legislation might cause the state to lose Hollywood productions.
"This law would make Georgia an inhospitable place for those in the film and television industry to work, including our members," the writers' union said in the statement. "If the Georgia Legislature and Governor Kemp make HB 481 law, it is entirely possible that many of those in our industry will either want to leave the state or decide not to bring productions there. Such is the potential cost of a blatant attack on every woman's right to control her own body."
