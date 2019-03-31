More than 80 cats removed from ‘deplorable’ MI home

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – Animal control workers found 88 cats living in what they’re calling “deplorable conditions.”
A Michigan woman was being evicted from her home when the discovery was made.
Officials said the woman had lived there since 2017, and that the cats likely multiplied while living there.
The cats have been removed and are up for adoption. A dog and a fish were also found in the home.
Officials said the conditions at the home were not just unhealthy for the animals, but also for the woman.
They are working with her to sign over ownership of the cats so they can be treated properly and may eventually be adopted.
“There’s several cats that we knew, health-wise, were very serious, so they were seeking medical attention for them,” said Jeff Randazzo with Macomb County Animal Control. “A lot of the cats, though, probably just need more socialization, proper vetting. The one thing we noticed is that none of the cats were sterilized. So, unfortunately, a lot of the cats are pregnant.”
The animal shelter is working to get the cats food and necessary medication.
Authorities are deciding if charges will be issued.
Copyright 2019 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.