Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A cool Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine, the chilly temperatures will continue into tomorrow and even the first half of Tuesday. A possible frost early for both Monday and Tuesday mornings as temperatures will likely drop into the middle to upper 30s across East Texas, and another cool round of 50s for tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the 60s by Tuesday and then the 70s by Wednesday once the winds shift back to the south early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 70s throughout the rest of the 7 Day period despite periods of mostly cloudy skies and even a weak cold front expected on Thursday. A slight chance for scattered showers on Monday due to a weak upper-level disturbance before clearing out Monday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday as the previously mentioned cold front pushes through East Texas. Quiet conditions for Friday, then even more likely chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout next weekend. Both events on Thursday and this weekend have the potential for stronger to severe storms to develop but are too far out to go in detail on timing and threats. You should certainly remain weather aware as we get closer to the middle part of next week. We will keep you updated. In the meantime, stay warm and have a great night.