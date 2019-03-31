Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A bit of a cool off for the next few days so have those jackets handy! Today we are expecting sunshine to increase as we head into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle 50s. We will also have gusty winds throughout the morning hours. Overnight tonight we will sink to the upper 30s. Tomorrow, cloud cover returns, as well as the possibility for scattered showers but temperatures will remain in the middle 50s. Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will be sunny as well but even warmer in the lower 70s. Thursday is looking to be the warmest day of the week, topping off in the low 80s but we are expecting showers thunderstorms as well. To end the work week we will keep those warm temperatures and see mostly sunny skies. As Saturday rolls around be prepared for more warm temperatures and wet weather.