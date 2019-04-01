Another cold night ahead, but a warm-up is on the horizon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With skies clearing out this evening, we will be in store for one more cold night as overnight lows bottom out in the middle 30′s. Therefore, keep the tender plants and flowers covered up and sheltered from this April chill.
Tuesday will be filled with blue skies and seasonal temperatures with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60's and low humidity.
As winds shift back to the south for our mid-week, we will thaw out and quickly warm back up to more seasonal norms for this time of year.
By Thursday, an upper level storm system will bring us a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be strong-to-severe. It won't be a widespread rain or storm event, but if storms do develop, they will be capable of being rather strong in East Texas.
A much better shot of widespread rain and thunderstorms will return to the Piney Woods this weekend as a deeper storm system could bring us our first good soaking in several weeks.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.