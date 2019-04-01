Downtown Nacogdoches named among 2019 Great Places in Texas

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Oldest Town in Texas has just been named among the newest recipients of the Great Places in Texas award.
The Texas chapter of the American Planning Association announced Monday its 2019 Great Places in Texas designees. According to the APA, Great Places in Texas exemplify “exception character and highlight the role planners and planning play in creating communities of lasting value.”
The Great Places in Texas award is divided into three categories: Great Public Space, Great Neighborhood, and Great Street. Nacogdoches was among the Great Neighborhood selections for its commitment to a “walkable, bikeable, and accessible neighborhood focused on the strengths of density in a historic downtown," according to the APA.
Downtown Nacogdoches was also recognized for its social equity, arts and cultural facilities, mixed-use buildings, and for its preservation of its historic buildings, with focus on renovation and reuse to maintain the charming and authentic character of the oldest town in Texas.
The six Great Places in Texas designees for 2019 are:
- Downtown Nacogdoches - Nacogdoches, Texas (Great Neighborhood)
- Downtown Bastrop – Bastrop, Texas (Great Neighborhood)
- Levitt Pavilion - Arlington, Texas (Great Public Space)
- Discovery Green - Houston, Texas (Great Public Space)
- San Jacinto Plaza – El Paso, Texas (Great Public Space)
- Hill Country Mile – Boerne, Texas (Great Street)
This year marks the third year of the Great Places in Texas program. For more information about the 2019 Great Places in Texas, as well as a list of the Great Places in America designees located in the state, visit Great Places in Texas website.
