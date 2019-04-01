East Texas Ag News: Tips on pruning azaleas

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - You may be wondering when the best time to prune those azaleas is.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Overton says you need wait to until their finished blooming to prune them.
That’s because they they bloom on growth produced the previous year, the same rules apply to pear bush, wisteria and any other early spring blooming plant.
Azaleas don’t have to be pruned every year, but you may want to remove long shoots sticking up above the rest of the bush to keep the growth more compact.
Once azaleas finish blooming, fertilize them to stimulate new growth.
Just be careful not to fertilize too heavily, and evenly distribute the fertilizer over the root zone. Their shallow roots can be easily burned when fertilizer is applied in concentrated piles.
