Faith-based film featuring East Texan takes fifth place at box office

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Box office estimates show a strong opening weekend for anti-abortion drama ‘Unplanned,’ a movie with East Texas ties, as it expands to a wider release.
According to Box Office Mojo, the film distributed by Pure Flix opened in 1,059 theaters nationwide, taking in $6.1 million on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More than 700 theaters and cities are being added this week, according to Facebook.
The faith-based independent film profiles Abby Johnson, the director of a Planned Parenthood facility in Bryan, Texas who later became a Pro-Life advocate with Coalition for Life.
Tyler native Shawn Carney was the director of Coalition for Life at the time and is also portrayed in the movie. He’s now the CEO of ’40 Days For Life,' a Pro-Life movement that organizes campaigns around the world.
Ticket sales for the film were highest in the Midwest and South, with the top-grossing theater at the AMC Northpark 15 in Dallas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In East Texas, theaters in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin are screening the movie this week.
The film is rated R and has a run time of 1 hour 50 minutes.
