Longview Lobos ring ceremony to honor state champs

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A ring ceremony will be hosted honoring the Longview Lobos’ recent championship win.
The Lobos defeated Beaumont West Brook 35-34 in December to become the 2018 6A State Champions. It was the first time the school claimed the championship since 1937.
The ring ceremony will take place in the Lobo Coliseum on April 4 at 11 a.m. Longview ISD reported the ceremony will be open to the public, “aka our beloved Lobo Nation.”
In March, the team traveled to Austin where they were honored in front of the Texas House of Representatives and Longview ISD graduate, Matthew McConaughey. State Rep. Jay Dean had filed a resolution to congratulate their win in February.
