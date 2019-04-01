Man charged with arson in connection to 3 suspicious fires in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to 3 trailer homes.
According to a press release, in the early morning hours, on Thursday, March 28, fires set to three separate residences in the Shelter Cove subdivision were reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the residences belonged to one owner, who suffered total loss of two of the residences. The residences were trailer homes, which were vacant/unoccupied at the time.
The press release said detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation into the matter. A tip reported to Crime Stoppers, along with other information and evidence obtained by detectives, led to the arrest of Tommy Eugene Jones, who is currently being held in the Polk County Jail and is being charged with (3) counts of Arson.
The sheriff’s office said the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Tommy Jones and another subject.
