Migrants fleeing Central America wait for unknown next stop in US

(CNN) - Hundreds of migrants are being released into Texas towns every day, as Customs and Border Protection says there is no room to hold them.
One CBP facility is more than 350 percent over capacity.
President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border this week to stop the influx of migrants.
Arel Garcia can't remember which day he got to the U.S. It's been a blur.
Authorities gave him an ankle bracelet, and he's trying to get to a relative in Kansas, all to escape the dire economy and violence in Guatemala.
"I worked on the fields, growing coffee plants," Garcia said.
He's one of at least 2,000 migrants who have already been dropped off by CBP into McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen, because officials say there's no room to hold them.
In McAllen, CBP drops migrants off at Catholic charities.
If their U.S. relatives can buy them a bus ticket, they are then taken to the central bus station.
Their long journey is followed by confusion - a release with notices to appear in court, which many of them don't understand.
Luis Guerrero is a volunteer who's seen and heard all their stories.
"I explain to them what to expect up front," he said. "I tell them that immigration is going to ask you where you're going"
The people he met included a 4-year-old girl whose family was robbed by men with machetes.
"She said, I'll never forget you.' and I said, 'Why momma?' She said, 'Because you were the first to tell us welcome to United States.' That really hit me."
He helps all of them on to their next destinations, to meet with family or start a new life of the unknown.
