Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mostly cloudy day today with a with slight rain chances in the afternoon. Rain chances are better in more of our southern counties but pack along the umbrella just to be safe. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side, only climbing to the middle 50s. Overnight lows will be chilly once again in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns tomorrow and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. As Thursday rolls around we are expecting widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms as well as temperatures in the upper 70s. We should see clearing skies on Friday and we will remain warm, in the low 80s. As we head into the weekend, storms return to East Texas but temperatures will stay in the 70s.