Nacogdoches man suspected in drive-by shootings arrested on outstanding warrants

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man who was the subject of a Crime Stoppers bulletin for aggravated assault with a deadly, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and failure to identify as a fugitive on Friday. Monday, they shared more details on the arrest.
From the sheriff’s office:
A Nacogdoches man suspected of two drive -by shootings that occurred in Nacogdoches County on 03-25-19 is in custody on unrelated charges. Bryan Martinez has become the primary suspect in both shootings that occurred on highway 7 east and Cr. 522. The first shooting on highway 7 east also injured one person that was grazed by a bullet as he was lying in his bedroom. There were no injuries reported in the drive-by shooting on Cr. 522.
During the same time period, two drive-by shootings also occurred in the City of Nacogdoches. After further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office into shootings that occurred in the County, it was believed that the shootings were related to local gang activity. The Sheriff’s Office also identified a person of interest, Bryan Martinez.
Sheriff Bridges implemented a task force made up of investigators and sheriff deputies that were assigned to areas of known gang activity. During this time, deputies made 8 arrests in two days during the operation.
On Friday night, deputies stopped a white Lincoln passenger car on Cr. 522 for a traffic violation. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Bryan Martinez. Deputies observed that Martinez had a 9 mm pistol in his waistband that was loaded. Martinez was taken into custody. The weapon that was recovered is the same caliber that was used in the drive-by shootings that have occurred in the county. The ammunition is also the same type.
Martinez 19 years of age from Nacogdoches, Texas was arrested for an outstanding grand jury indictment warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martinez was also charged by the Sheriff’s Office for unlawful carrying a weapon and failure to identify – fugitive from justice both a class A misdemeanor.
The weapon and ammunition including the spent casings and bullet recovered from the crime scenes will be sent to a forensic specialist with the ATF to analyze the ballistics. More charges against Martinez are expected to be filed at a later time.
Other arrest made during the task force operation:
1. Bautista Beatriz 21 years of age charged with Hindering Apprehension a 3rd felony
2. Edgar Roberts 20 years of age charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia.
3. Hugo Saldana 19 years of age charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia.
4. Daniel Standley 37 years of age charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd degree felony.
5. Brittany Gee 26 years of age was arrested for Motion to Revoke Probation charge from Angelina County.
6. Jason Johnson 38 years of age arrested on out of county warrants.
7. Edgar Garcia 20 years of age arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a state jail felony.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.