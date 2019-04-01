Numerous families enjoy annual Helping House Kite Festival

“My daughter is almost three, and it’s really fun for her. On the way here, she kept saying, ‘Can I fly my kite? Can I fly my kite,’ so it’s really special for her, getting her excited about it, and something that she can do. She may not be very good at it, but she enjoys it, and it’s for a good cause the helping house and those children,” said Nacogdoches resident Kim Westerhaus.