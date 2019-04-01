Numerous families enjoy annual Helping House Kite Festival

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -For the first year, Lufkin resident Anne Childress attended the Helping House Family Kite Festival.
“My grandson Gunner is going to be in the summer program at the Helping House, and we want to support them and learn what it is about, and add our support,” Childress said.
The purpose is to help raise money to provide early intervention services to local children with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum.
However, it also attracts families who want to support the cause.
“My daughter is almost three, and it’s really fun for her. On the way here, she kept saying, ‘Can I fly my kite? Can I fly my kite,’ so it’s really special for her, getting her excited about it, and something that she can do. She may not be very good at it, but she enjoys it, and it’s for a good cause the helping house and those children,” said Nacogdoches resident Kim Westerhaus.
It was also a great way to fellowship and meet other families who may face the same challenges.
“I think not only for the children but for the parents, so that they feel like they are not alone. A lot of times, parents will feel like they are isolated, so I think the helping house does a great job of providing support for the children and families so you’re not alone,” Westerhaus said.
“It’s a great family event. Well we got four generations, my mother, myself, my son, and my grandson, so it’s a great family event,” Childress said.
Proceeds from the Family Kite Festival will go towards the Helping House summer clinic and other services offered at the school.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.